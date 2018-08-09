Wendy’s wants you to know about its new look

A Wendy’s restaurant at Parkway Crossing West on Prince William Parkway in Woodbridge is remodeled.

From a press release:

With revitalized decor, comfortable seating and other amenities, customers will enjoy a stunning new Wendy’s experience when they visit the remodeled restaurant at 2410 Prince William Parkway, Woodbridge, VA beginning Aug. 1, 2018.

The restaurant was remodeled using an innovative interior and exterior design, which is part of an ongoing effort to provide an enhanced customer experience — from the high-quality food to the restaurant environment.

The interior showcases open, bright dining areas with multiple seating options, including private booths, cozy lounge seating and a Wi-Fi bar. A Coca-Cola® Freestyle® beverage dispenser that allows customers to customize their drink choices is also available. The touch screen, self-serve fountains offer over 100 regular and low-calorie beverages, including a variety of branded waters, sports drinks, lemonades and sparkling beverages.