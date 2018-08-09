On grassy knolls and concrete islands, this Dumfries commuter lot overflows

DUMFRIES, Va — For drivers, it’s easy on, easy off Interstate 95.

The Dumfries commuter lot is located at the intersection of busy Routes 1 and 234. Convenience and easy access are a reason why the commuter lot in Dumfries is so popular.

With 843 spaces, the lot is so busy, there’s aren’t enough spaces to house all of the vehicles that parked at the lot.

That means drivers are parking on whatever open spaces they can find, from grassy knolls to concrete islands.