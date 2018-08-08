Woodbridge shooting leaves one wounded

From Prince William police:

Shooting Investigation – On August 7 at 2:49PM, officers responded to the 12700 block of Marblestone Dr in Woodbridge (22192) to investigate a shooting. Multiple citizens reported to police they heard gunshots in the area, followed by two unknown men leaving in a vehicle. A short time later, a 21-year old man suffering from a gunshot wound to the lower body responded to an area hospital and was treated for non-life threatening injuries. At this point, this incident does not appear to be random. The investigation continues.