Updated: Man struck, killed on Prince William Parkway

Witnesses say the suspect fled the scene

WOODBRIDGE — One man was killed Wednesday afternoon after he was struck by a car.

It happened at the intersection of Prince William Parkway and Minnieville Road at 3:58 p.m.

The victim died on the scene, his body covered by police body with a white sheet as motorists passed by on their evening commutes.

Witnesses described the striking vehicle as a silver sedan. They said it fled the scene and had a damaged side mirror.

Police closed a portion of Prince William Parkway between Minnieville Road and Golansky Boulevard.

More as we have it.

Updated 8 p.m.

Police found the vehicle suspected in the fatal pedestrian struck crash.

“We have the parties involved,” said Prince William police spokesman Jonathan Perok. “It was not a hit and run.”

A source tells us the car was found behind a nearby BJs Wholesale Club.

The incident remains under investigation.