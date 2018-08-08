Menu
Woodbridge
81°
Partly Cloudy
Feels like: 87°F
Wind: 3mph WSW
Humidity: 77%
Pressure: 29.86"Hg
UV index: 0
Detailed forecast ▸
Breaking News: Updated: Man struck, killed on Prince William Parkway
For a Better Commute. For Better Connected Communities in Prince William & Stafford, Va.
Reaching 150,000+ Monthly Users. Proudly Serving 286 Paying Subscribers.
Sign In
Subscribe

Updated: Man struck, killed on Prince William Parkway

News
Potomac Local
August 8, 2018 / 5:28 pm / Leave a Comment

Witnesses say the suspect fled the scene

WOODBRIDGE — One man was killed Wednesday afternoon after he was struck by a car.

It happened at the intersection of Prince William Parkway and Minnieville Road at 3:58 p.m.

The victim died on the scene, his body covered by police body with a white sheet as motorists passed by on their evening commutes.

Witnesses described the striking vehicle as a silver sedan. They said it fled the scene and had a damaged side mirror.

Police closed a portion of Prince William Parkway between Minnieville Road and Golansky Boulevard.

More as we have it.

Updated 8 p.m. 

Police found the vehicle suspected in the fatal pedestrian struck crash.  

“We have the parties involved,” said Prince William police spokesman Jonathan Perok. “It was not a hit and run.” 

A source tells us the car was found behind a nearby BJs Wholesale Club. 

The incident remains under investigation. 

Post Your Email Notices, Press Releases, Event Fliers, and Photos


News, Dale City Local, Woodbridge Local, Breaking News, Prince William

© 2018 Potomac Local Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.