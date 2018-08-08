Updated: Man struck, killed on Prince William Parkway
Witnesses say the suspect fled the scene
WOODBRIDGE — One man was killed Wednesday afternoon after he was struck by a car.
It happened at the intersection of Prince William Parkway and Minnieville Road at 3:58 p.m.
The victim died on the scene, his body covered by police body with a white sheet as motorists passed by on their evening commutes.
Witnesses described the striking vehicle as a silver sedan. They said it fled the scene and had a damaged side mirror.
Police closed a portion of Prince William Parkway between Minnieville Road and Golansky Boulevard.
Updated 8 p.m.
Police found the vehicle suspected in the fatal pedestrian struck crash.
“We have the parties involved,” said Prince William police spokesman Jonathan Perok. “It was not a hit and run.”
A source tells us the car was found behind a nearby BJs Wholesale Club.
