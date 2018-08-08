Menu
Woodbridge
91°
Partly Cloudy
Feels like: 103°F
Wind: 5mph SSW
Humidity: 59%
Pressure: 29.84"Hg
UV index: 2
Detailed forecast ▸
Breaking News: Man struck, killed on Prince William Parkway
For a Better Commute. For Better Connected Communities in Prince William & Stafford, Va.
Reaching 150,000+ Monthly Users. Proudly Serving 286 Paying Subscribers.
Sign In
Subscribe

Man charged after Dumfries area house fire

News
Potomac Local
August 8, 2018 / 1:28 pm / Leave a Comment

One person is charged in a house fire that occurred near Dumfries early Tuesday. 

More from Prince William County Fire and Rescue Department Assistant Chief Matt Smolksy: 

Date:     8/7/18

Time:     12:45 AM

Location:              3400 block Vineland Place

Units were dispatched for a reported townhouse fire. On arrival, crews encountered personal clothing that had been set on fire in the home’s basement. The small fire was fully extinguished with no significant extension to the structure.  Damage was described as minimal. No injuries were reported.

A guest of the residence, Shea Tyrone Hadger, 45, was charged with Burning of an Occupied Dwelling by the Fire Marshal’s Office.

 

 

Post Your Email Notices, Press Releases, Event Fliers, and Photos


News, Dumfries Local, Prince William

© 2018 Potomac Local Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.