Man charged after Dumfries area house fire

One person is charged in a house fire that occurred near Dumfries early Tuesday.

More from Prince William County Fire and Rescue Department Assistant Chief Matt Smolksy:

Date: 8/7/18

Time: 12:45 AM

Location: 3400 block Vineland Place

Units were dispatched for a reported townhouse fire. On arrival, crews encountered personal clothing that had been set on fire in the home’s basement. The small fire was fully extinguished with no significant extension to the structure. Damage was described as minimal. No injuries were reported.

A guest of the residence, Shea Tyrone Hadger, 45, was charged with Burning of an Occupied Dwelling by the Fire Marshal’s Office.