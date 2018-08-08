Driver leaves Possum Point Road, smashes into tree

DUMFRIES, Va. — The driver of an SUV ran off the road and collided with a tree in the front yard of a home.

The crash happened at 11:55 a.m. when the driver of a white Toyota SUV was headed east on Possum Point Road near Dumfries ran off the road, over a ditch, through a chainlink fence, and then into a birch tree planted next to a single-family home in the 1800 block of Possum Point Road.

The driver, also lives in the neighborhood, that he was not injured and refused medical care. He told concerned neighbors that he was on his way back from playing a game of put-put golf.

The crash is under investigation, police say.