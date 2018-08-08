Anderson issues order to clean up debris from Occoquan

LAKE RIDGE, Va. — Last month’s heavy rains have left a massive debris field in the Occoquan Reservoir, a drinking water source for eastern Prince William County.

Now Prince William County Supervisor Ruth Anderson wants it cleaned up.

From a press release:

Today, Occoquan District Supervisor Ruth Anderson issued a directive calling for county staff to initiate a working group to analyze the floating debris field that is currently in the Occoquan Reservoir by the Occoquan Dam and recommend a solution within the next few days.

The working group will include County Staff and representatives from the Town of Occoquan. The safety barrier is in place to stop boats from going over the dam has debris clogging up into a massive field.

The wind moves the debris field all over the reservoir and into the coves with residential docks. Not only is the trash hazardous to the wildlife, but it is dangerous for boaters going up and down the water.

“After receiving multiple e-mails from residents living on the reservoir about this problem, I agreed to go out on the water myself to see the problem first hand. I went out with a local resident who invited me out to see the field. From piles of trash, gas cans, docks, and other human items to massive logs and tree branches, the public safety and environmental problems of this debris field became very real for me. For the safety of our boaters and our environment, we must work together with County Staff, the town of Occoquan, and the local residents to clean up this trash and solve this problem.” Said Supervisor Anderson.

All of this debris is due to the tremendous amount of items washing items into the Occoquan Reservoir. With the severe rain coming down over the last several weeks, and the reservoir water moving very fast, debris very quickly washed down into the water. Any action taken to remove debris on the reservoir will have to involve the Fairfax Water Company since they own the reservoir.