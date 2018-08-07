One killed in Stafford dirt bike collision

STAFFORD — One person is dead following a dirt bike collision.

Two riders collided while on Andrew Chapel Road in Stafford County just before 9 p.m. Saturday.

Both were taken to a local hospital where one died from his injuries, said Stafford sheriff’s spokeswoman Amanda Vicinanzo.

She did not provide the age or identity of the victim or information on the condition of the survivor.

Fire and rescue crews were called to Inez Way and Andrew Chapel Road where the incident occurred.

One of the victims suffered serious head trauma and a helicopter was initially called to take that victim to a hospital.

Officials later called off the helicopter and took the victim to a hospital in an ambulance.