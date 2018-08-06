Woman, 67, dies after Bristow crash

From Prince William police:

Fatal Crash Investigation – On July 24 at 7:31PM, investigators with the Crash Investigation Unit responded to the area of Rollins Ford Rd and Estate Manor Dr in Bristow (20136) to investigate a crash.

The investigation revealed that the driver of a 2018 Subaru Forrester was traveling southbound on Estate Manor Dr, continuing through the intersection with Rollins Ford Rd, when the vehicle crossed paths with the driver of a 2009 Chevrolet Malibu who was traveling eastbound.

As a result of the collision, the Subaru rotated before striking the driver of a 2001 GMC Yukon who was stopped on northbound Estate Manor Dr at the posted stop sign with Rollins Ford Rd. The driver of the Chevrolet Malibu was transported to an area hospital where she died as a result of her injuries on August 4.

The other two drivers sustained minor injuries. Speed, alcohol, and drug use are not factors in the collision. At this time, no charges have been placed. The investigation continues.

Identified:

The driver of the 2009 Chevrolet Malibu was identified as Judy A. ISOM, 67, of Centreville

The driver of the 2018 Subaru Forrester was identified as a 17-year-old male of Nokesville

The driver of the 2001 GMC Yukon was identified as a 37-year-old man of Bristow