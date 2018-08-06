The many benefits of a healthcare system committed to community

Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center is committed to our community.

For the last 45 years, Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center has been devoted to our patients and their care. We take our role as a nonprofit healthcare provider very seriously, never turning away anyone in need.

Our mission is exemplified through our Family Health Connections Mobile vans that provide free and sliding scale healthcare to working families 200 percent below the poverty line, who wouldn’t otherwise receive care. The Sentara 3D digital mobile mammography van travels to community sites around Northern Virginia to provide accessible mammograms.

We partner with many organizations, such as the National Coalition of 100 Black Women to provide cancer and diabetes awareness, which includes health screenings. Members of the team are also actively involved in community charity activities such as the March of Dimes walk, United Way Day of Caring, ACTS iWalk, and the American Cancer Association to name a few.

Thank you for your ongoing trust, confidence, and partnership. We look forward to working together to create a healthier, stronger community and improve health every day.

Visit Sentara Healthcare’s Community Benefit Report to learn more.