Body of missing 24-year-old man found in Occoquan
OCCOQUAN — Police said the body of a missing Woodbridge man was found floating in the Occoquan River early this morning.
The man’s car was found was found two days earlier on Interstate 95, parked on a bridge over the river.
More in a press release:
Death Investigation – On August 6 at approximately 8:00AM, officers recovered the body of Miguel Angel Sanchez in the Occoquan River. Miguel was reported to police as missing and endangered by family members on August 4 after he sent concerning messages to a friend.Later that day, Miguel's unattended vehicle was located by VDOT on the I-95 bridge over the Occoquan River. Over the weekend, police conducted several searches of the river and area around where Miguel's vehicle was located.Miguel was not located at that time. The body was located the morning of August 6 by a citizen. The body will be transported to the Medical Examiner's Office in Manassas for an autopsy. At this time, there is no indications of foul play or need for public concern. The investigation continues.Identified:The deceased was identified as Miguel Angel SANCHEZ, 24, of Woodbridge
