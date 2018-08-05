Menu
Woodbridge
For a Better Commute. For Better Connected Communities in Prince William & Stafford, Va.
National Night Out is the largest event for the Stafford sheriff’s office

News
Potomac Local
August 5, 2018 / 11:53 pm / Leave a Comment

From a press release: 

The Stafford County Sheriff’s Office will once again be participating in National Night Out, an annual event that promotes police-community relationships and neighborhood camaraderie and safety.

On Tuesday, August 7, 2018, communities throughout the county will hold neighborhood celebrations throughout the late afternoon and early evening. Events and activities can include block parties, cookouts, exhibits, flashlight walks, contests, and more.

This year, neighborhoods participating in National Night Out include: Carriage Hill, Celebrate by Del Webb, Vista Woods, Augustine North, Colonial Forge, Falls Run, Garrison Woods, Lake Estates, Stafford Oaks, Village at England Run, and Woodlawn.

There will also be a community-wide event from 5 to 9 p.m. at the Target parking lot located at Stafford Marketplace, located near the intersection of Garrisonville Road and Interstate 95 in North Stafford. The event will include music, food, activities, dozens of vendors, over one hundred exhibitors, and more. Stafford Fire and Rescue and the Sheriff’s Office both bring equipment for children and adults to check out. Everything—including the food—is free.

