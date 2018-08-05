Manassas police apprehend fugitive
MANASSAS — Police in Manassas say they have their fugitive.
Cameron Alexander Neal, 27, is in custody, according to city police spokesman Chuck Sharp.
Neal is suspected of driving on a revoked license for the third time in 10 years, marijuana possession, and eluding police.
