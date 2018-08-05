Menu
Manassas police apprehend fugitive

Potomac Local
August 5, 2018

MANASSAS — Police in Manassas say they have their fugitive.

Cameron Alexander Neal, 27, is in custody, according to city police spokesman Chuck Sharp.

Neal is suspected of driving on a revoked license for the third time in 10 years, marijuana possession, and eluding police.

