Back to school supplies needed for children headed to class

Good Morning Prince William –Saved Hands Foundation is collecting school supplies for kids in the Woodbridge area on Wednesday, August 8th at the Potomac Community Library from noon-3:30pm. They would greatly appreciate loose-leaf paper, binders, composition books, spiral notebooks and pencil holders. It’s a great way to send a child off with a couple of the basics to make them successful in school.

Agape Love in Action will be collecting items for the homeless on Saturday, August 11 th at the Walmart in Haymarket, 9am-6pm. The supplies needed include travel-size crackers, fruit snacks, wipes, cough drops, socks, tissues, toothpaste, toothbrushes, band-aids and chapstik to fill their Hope in a Bag with just a few simple treats.

needs volunteers to provide pet care on Saturday and Sunday evenings, 5:30-7:30pm at their new facility in Dumfries. Please call Jillian for more info at (703) 634-0880. Attention golfers! Serve our Willing Warriors invites you to their golf tournament on Tuesday September 4 th at Westfields Golf Club in Clifton. This is a great way to gather your friends and enjoy the day for a great cause. It includes golf, breakfast, lunch, prizes and gifts for just $200/ player. Please register online at: willingwarriors.org/golf.

needs volunteers age 21+ for the on Saturday, September 8 . There are two shifts so you can help and then enjoy the rest of the day. Please email Melissa for all the specifics at:melissa@historicmanassasinc.org. John Jenkins invites golfers to the Inaugural Fore the Kids Golf Tournament on Monday, October 22 nd at Old Hickory Club for the benefit of the Boys & Girls Club. Shotgun start at 12:30, post-tournament awards banquet, silent/live auction, raffles, and prizes. Please email Nadia for more info at: npedersen@bgcgw.org.

needs volunteer advocates to help protect abused and neglected children in our community. You’ll receive fantastic training to give you all the skills needed to help these kids. Please email Suzanne at smitchell@casacis.org to learn more about the program and register for the next orientation session. Mark your calendars for Saturday, August 25 th for the 3 rd Annual Farm to Table event to support the Prince William Environmental Excellence Foundation at Windy Knoll Farm. The event runs from 3-8pm with 2 seating for dinner. Tickets are just $40 for adults, $20 for children 13-18 and free for kids under 12. There will be local vendors, artisan and farm sponsors and antique equipment. It promises to fun for the entire family. You can buy tickets online at princewilliamfarm2table2018.eventbrite.com.

is looking for male mentors to share your time and talent with a young man. This promises to be a rewarding few hours per month. Please fill out the volunteer application: youthfortomorrow.org. The Greater Prince William Medical Reserve Corps needs both medical and non-medical volunteers to join their ranks. These volunteers are trained to respond to public health emergencies as well as day to day health department activities. They offer tons of training topics to build your skillset. Please call Isabella at (703) 792-7341 to learn more.

If you are looking for other opportunities, please don’t forget to call my wonderful team at Volunteer Prince William. Jan can help you with the Retired and Senior Volunteer (RSVP) opportunities at (703) 369-5292 ext. 1, Shelley can help with any individual or group projects and send you weekly updates if you’d like. Shelley is at (703) 369-5292 ext. 2, and Bonnie can help you with opportunities available in Disaster Preparedness at (703) 369-5292 ext. 3. Please visit our website at www.volunteerprincewilliam.org. Thanks so much for all you do in our community.

Call to Action is a column written by Volunteer Prince William Executive Director Mary Foley.