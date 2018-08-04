Pharmacy theft suspect shoots and kills himself

After using a gun to obtain an unidentified item at a pharmacy inside a Target store, the suspect shot and killed himself.

From a press release:

A male suspect fatally shot himself on Thursday afternoon shortly after robbing a CVS pharmacy located inside a Target store in south Stafford.

On August 2, 2018, at approximately 2:58 p.m., deputies with the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of an armed robbery at the Target located at 25 South Gateway Drive. Witnesses said a man walked to the pharmacy, brandished a handgun, demanded narcotics, and then fled the store parking lot in a silver vehicle.

Security camera footage confirmed that a man wearing a blue and white plaid shirt, blue shorts, and a straw hat brandished a weapon, walked behind the pharmacy counter, and was given an item. He then fled towards the front of the store.

Deputies broadcasted a lookout for the suspect vehicle, which was later spotted traveling in the area of Richland Road by Detective Steininger. The detective followed the suspect vehicle until it reached Hartwood Landing Lane where the suspect vehicle abruptly came to a stop.

When confronted by the detective, and while still seated in the vehicle, the suspect pointed a firearm at his own head and pulled the trigger.

The suspect was identified as Nathan Andrew Elliott, 45, of Stafford. He was transported to Mary

Washington Hospital and was later pronounced dead.