One suffers serious injuries in Stafford dirt bike crash

STAFFORD — At least one person was flown to a hospital after being involved in a dirt bike crash.

Fire and rescue crews were called to Inez Way off Andrew Chappel Road in Stafford County at 8:46 p.m. Saturday for a report of a crash involving two dirt bikes.

At least one person suffered serious head trauma and was flown to Fairfax Inova Hospital from nearby Brooke Point High School.

We don’t yet have information on the victims or their conditions. We’ll post more information as it becomes available.