1 in custody following homicide on Arizona Avenue

From Prince William police:

Murder Investigation *ARREST – On August 2, detectives from the Homicide Unit identified and arrested the suspect involved in the shooting death of an adult male that occurred at a residence located in the 14700 block of Arizona Ave in Woodbridge (22191) on August 1. The investigation revealed that the victim and the suspect were on the back deck of the home when the shooting occurred. The victim died as a result of his injuries.

Detectives are still investigating the incident to determine what led up to the altercation between the accused and the victim. Both men were known to one another. The victim has been identified as a 22-year-old man. Detectives are awaiting contact with a next-of-kin before the victim’s identity is publically released. Following the investigation, the accused, identified as Jorge Anthony SANDOVAL, was arrested.

The investigation continues.

Arrested on August 2:

Jorge Anthony SANDOVAL, 19, of 15015 Alabama Ave in Woodbridge

Charged with murder

Court Date: September 19, 2018 | Bond: Held WITHOUT Bond