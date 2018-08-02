Robbery suspect tries to hit same store in two days, police said

DALE CITY — A man who allegedly robbed a 7-Eleven on Tuesday aparently tried to rob the same store again the following day.

Prince William police on Wednesday were back at the 7-Eleven at 14410 Minnieville Road, at the intersection of Cardinal Drive., where arrested their suspect.

More in a press release:

Armed Robbery *ARREST – On August 1 at 1:59PM, officers responded to the 7-Eleven located at 14410 Minnieville Rd in Woodbridge (22193) to investigate a suspicious person. An employee reported to police that the suspect from a robbery at the store the day before had walked into the store and was standing in the checkout line. The employee was able to exit the store and contact police. Several detectives were driving in the area when the call was received and arrived in less than two minutes. When detectives entered the store, they challenged the suspect who was still standing in line and had a handgun in his hand. The suspect was detained without incident and the handgun was recovered. Further investigation determined that the suspect was planning to rob the store again before being detained by the detectives. Following the investigation, detectives with the Robbery Unit charged the accused, identified as Yuma RUSTA. Arrested on August 1: Yuma RUSTA, 23, of 13361 Ferry Landing Ln in Woodbridge

Charged with 1 count of robbery, 1 count of attempted robbery, and 2 counts of use of a firearm in commission of a felony

Court Date: September 19, 2018 | Bond: Held WITHOUT bond

On Tuedsay, police said the supsect walked into the 7-Eleven, displayed a gun, and then made off with cash.