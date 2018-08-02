Man shot, killed inside home on Arizona Avenue in Woodbridge

From a press release:

Homicide Investigation – On August 1 at 10:38PM, officers responded to a residence located in the 14700 block of Arizona Ave in Woodbridge (22191) to investigate a shooting.

Officers arrived on scene and located a male victim suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim, preliminarily believed to be an adult, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim’s body was transported to the Medical Examiner’s Office in Manassas for an autopsy and further analysis. The identity of the victim will be released once confirmed and a next-of-kin has been notified. At this time, no suspect has been identified.

Detectives from the Homicide Unit do not believe this is a random shooting. More information will be released when available. The investigation continues.

Anyone with any information on this incident is asked to contact Prince William County Police at 703-792-6500.