Curmon charged with stabbing to death brother

STAFFORD COUNTY — One man in police custody is charged with stabbing to death his brother.

Authorities from the Stafford sheriff’s office were called to a home on Clint Lane in south Stafford at 5:51 p.m. Wednesday where they found the body 18-year-old Latonio Curmon, who was pronounced dead at the scene. The victim was found lying on his back in a pool of blood, suffering a stab wound to the left side of his torso.

Authorities said the killer, the victim’s brother, fled the scene before they arrived. Deputies set up a search for the suspect and later arrested him in the area of Cool Springs Road and Route 3 at 8:29 p.m.

Miequan Curmon, 19, is charged with second-degree murder.

Court records show Curmon has a past charge in Stafford County of marijuana possession issued earlier this year.