Composite image of Lake Ridge rape suspect released

Police worked to make a composite image of the suspect they say raped a woman at a Lake Ridge apartment complex off Springwoods Drive.

Rape Investigation *E-FIT COMPOSITE [See Attachments] – The Prince William County Police Department is continuing to seek the public’s assistance in providing any information in connection to a rape that occurred at an apartment building located in the 12200 block of Stevenson Ct in Woodbridge on July 25. On August 2, detectives and crime analysts with the Criminal Investigation Division worked with the victim to develop an electronic composite image of the suspect. Investigators, with the assistance of a Fairfax County police, were also able to obtain a sketch of the suspect’s tattoo located on his right forearm. The tattoo depicts an angel (correction from a previous release indicating only angel wings) and unknown writing to the right of the figure. Additional information will be released when available. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Prince William County police at 703-792-6500.

Suspect Description:

Black male, between 25-30 years of age, 5’10”, heavy build with a “beer belly”, short black afro, with a half sleeve tattoo containing writing and an angel on his right forearm

Last seen wearing a white t-shirt and white with black “Jordan” tennis shoes