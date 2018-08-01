Manassas going to the dogs this First Friday
We’re entering the “dog days” of summer as August begins.
The folks at Historic Manassas, Inc. made that the theme of this month’s First Friday celebration, the monthly event that brings hundreds to the city’s downtown. It will be held in Downtown Manassas from 6 to 9 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 3, 2018.
And, because it’s the dog days, it’s all about pets this First Friday. They’ll be treats, a doggie pool, a K9 costume contest and more.
We talk to Laura Coates, of Historic Manassas, Inc. to get all the details of First Friday in this edition of the Potomac Local Live Podcast.
