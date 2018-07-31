5 suffer serious injuries in crash outside Manassas NOVA Campus
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY — Five people were taken to a hospital following a crash on Route 234.
All five people suffered serious injuries in the crash that occurred at 5 p.m. outside the Manassas Campus of Northern Virginia Community College. One was flown to an area hospital from the visitors center of the Manassas National Battlefield.
The single-vehicle crash involved a Jeep SUV that appears to have run off the side of the road and landed on a wooden fence. At least three people were trapped inside the SUV and had to be pulled from the wreckage.
A witness to the crash told us he was shaken up by what he saw, and would not describe the crash in detail.
“All I’ll say is that they need a guardrail right here,” the man said before he got into a Honda Civic and drove away.
A portion of Route 234 between the Battlefield and Interstate 66 was closed for the crash investigation and clean up.
More as we have it.
