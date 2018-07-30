Suspect called police after he sexually assaulted woman, police say

From Prince William police:

Sexual Assault – On July 29 at 7:45AM, officers responded to the 3100 block of Chesapeake Dr in Woodbridge (22191) to investigate a physical assault. The caller, later identified as the accused, initially reported to police that he was physically assaulted by two males while standing outside an apartment building in the above area.

As officers continued to investigate, the accused became uncooperative. Officers also determined that he was intoxicated. A short time later, two women approached officers and reported that the accused had just sexually assaulted one of them.

Further investigation determined that the accused was staying in an apartment in the area with the two women. Sometime that morning, the accused sexually assault one of the women while she was sleeping.

The second woman in the apartment caught the accused and confronted him then told him to leave the apartment. At some point after that, the accused contacted police. Following the investigation, the accused, identified as Dwayne Anthony ROBINSON, was arrested.

Arrested on July 29:

Dwayne Anthony ROBINSON, 54, of 2890 Chinkapin Oak Ln in Woodbridge

Charged with object sexual penetration, sodomy, and public intoxication

Court Date: September 18, 2018 | Bond: Held WITHOUT Bond