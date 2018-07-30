Discolored water is safe to drink, say Stafford officials

STAFFORD — County officials warned Stafford residents their water this week could be discolored.

From a press release:

Stafford County Utility Customers in the northern areas of the county, served by the Smith Lake Water Treatment Plant, may experience temporary water discoloration.

Excessive rainfall has stirred up the level of naturally-occurring manganese in the water. The water is safe.

If you notice discoloration in your water, simply run your faucets until the water runs clear. Stafford County Utilities is adjusting the treatment process to reduce the tint in the water. A manganese fact sheet is attached with more information.