Springfield man charged in fatal I-95 crash

From Virginia State Police:

At 1:16 a.m. Saturday (July 28), Virginia State Police Senior Trooper K. Terry responded to a fatal two-vehicle crash in Fairfax County on Interstate 95 at the 166 mile marker.

A 2004 Toyota Camry traveling south on I-95 rear-ended a southbound 2015 Mitsubishi Outlander. The impact of the crash caused the Mitsubishi SUV to overturn and the Toyota to catch fire.

The driver of the Mitsubishi, Kaitlyn R. Taylor, 26, of Jessup, Md., died at the scene. She was wearing a seat belt.

The driver of the Camry, David A. Tobul, 25, of Springfield, Va., was not injured in the crash. His two passengers, an adult male and an adult female, were both transported to Inova Fairfax Hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

Sr. Trooper Terry charged Tobul with DUI-Manslaughter. The crash remains under investigation. Additional charges are pending.