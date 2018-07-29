Prince William Humane Society to celebrate 1 year in Dumfries

DUMFRIES — The Prince William Humane Society is celebrating one year in Dumfries.

The animal rescue organization works directly with the Prince William County Animal Shelter and often takes dogs and cats for which shelter staff finds more difficult to find homes.

The Humane Society administers needed vaccines for the animals they take. The organization aims to reduce the animal euthanasia rate in the county, said Prince William County Humane Society spokesman Bill Clark.

On Friday, kennel technician Dakota Almutawa took “Ewok” for a walk. The pit bull, like many of the other dogs here, needed a bit more tender love and care than other dogs that were up for adoption of at the county shelter and was having a difficult time finding a forever home, so they adopted her.

Once out of the shelter, Ewok, an older dog, was able to better interact with her handlers in a more relaxed setting.

“There multiple dogs at the shelter…lots of barking, lots of people coming and going… some dogs do better when they’re outside of that environment,” said Clark.

The Prince William Humane Society adopted 349 animals over the course of the last year. Some of the animals taken in, like Dachshund “Lola” were left in a dumpster after having a litter of six puppies, added Clark.

Last year, the Humane Society opened up its Adopt-A-Shop behind Todos Market in Dumfries where it operates a full adoption center and kennels.

A 1-year-anniversary celebration for the Adopt-A-Shop will be held from noon to 4 p.m. August 12 at 17983 Dumfries Shopping Plaza.

The event will offer games, food, and goodie bags for attendees. There will also be a 50 percent discount on all adoption fees during the event.

The event is free to attend.