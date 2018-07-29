Mother, son taken to hospital after byway crash

A six-year-old boy and his mother were taken to a hospital following a crash on Bent Town Road.

The crash occurred about 3 p.m. Friday on Brent Town Road near Aquia Road in Fauquier County and involved three vehicles — a U.S. Mail truck, minivan, and a van operated by a Washington Gas contractor

The mother and son taken to a hospital were traveling inside the of the minivan. Their condition was not released.

The postal employee and contractor were not injured. The mail truck ended ran off the road into a grassy area and had to be retrieved with a tow truck.

The minivan was not drivable, while the gas contractor used a ratchet strap to fix his bumper and was able to drive away unharmed.

Fauquier County Sheriff’s Sgt. J. Anns took the police report at the scene and said at least one of the drivers was charged with following too closely, however, he would not say which driver of which vehicle was charged.

Brent Town Road is a popular backroad linking Manassas with Stafford County. Drivers pass through Fauquier County, traveling a semicircle around Quantico Marine Corps Base to bypass Interstate 95.