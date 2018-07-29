Menu
Driver of overturned sedan faces DUI charge

July 29, 2018

DUMFRIES — The driver of an Acura sedan flipped his car Sunday night.

It happened about 7 p.m. on Graham Park Road in front of Connie’s Mart, near the intersection of Old Triangle Road in Dumfries.

The driver 27-year-old man, of Dumfries, who was behind the wheel did not have a drivers license but did have a blood alcohol level twice the legal limit, according to Dumfries police Chief Nicholas Esposito.

The unidentified driver was not injured, and he was charged with DUI and driving without a license.

The crash occurred in a residential neighborhood where the speed limit is just 35 mph.

This is at least the second rollover crash in a week in Dumfries. Two vehicles were involved in a crash on Wednesday on Route 1 where an SUV overturned.  

