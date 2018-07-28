One killed in I-95 crash

FAIRFAX COUNTY — An unidentified woman was killed early this morning in a crash on Interstate 95 near Fairfax County Parkway in Newington.

From Virginia State Police:

At 1:16 a.m. Saturday (July 28), Virginia State Police responded to a two-vehicle crash in the southbound lanes of Interstate 95 at the 166 mile marker.

A sedan traveling south on I-95 rear-ended a southbound SUV. The impact of the crash caused the SUV to overturn.

The driver of the SUV died at the scene. State police are still working to notify the adult female driver’s next of kin.

The adult male driver of the sedan was not injured in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation. Charges are pending.