New Courthouse Road light ‘in full color operation’ today

STAFFORD — The traffic pattern on Courthouse Road at Interstate 95 keeps changing.

A new traffic light is up, and a new commuter lot opens next week.

More in a press release:

A new traffic signal has been activated at the intersection of Courthouse Road and Wyche Road in Stafford County. It will be placed in full color operation on Friday, July 27 ahead of the new Park & Ride lot opening early Monday, July 30.

Currently, the temporary traffic signal located at the intersection of Courthouse Road and Wyche Road, is in flash mode.

The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) Park & Ride lot on Courthouse Road is moving to its new permanent location, east of the Interstate 95 interchange at Exit 140 on Monday.

The signal was activated and put into flash mode to alert drivers to the upcoming change. It will make it easier for commuters to enter and exit the new location, when it opens early Monday morning.

Message boards and signs are posted to notify drivers to the new signal and traffic pattern at the intersection.

The new commuter lot and temporary traffic signal are part of the ongoing construction project to build a diverging diamond interchange at Exit 140.

The new lot will open with approximately 600 parking spaces.

The final lot will have a total of 850 parking spaces when construction is complete by July 2020.

This is the first of two commuter lots being built as part of the $185 million project. A smaller lot with an estimated 250 parking spaces will be located on the opposite side of Courthouse Road.

Both lots will offer a total of approximately 1,100 parking spaces.

Vehicles must be removed from the existing commuter lot by 10 a.m. on Tuesday, July 31.