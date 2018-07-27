Flooding, then gaping sinkhole. Neighbors at uninhabitable home say flooding issues are persistent.
Subscribe Today and Connect to Your Community
Get full access to Potomac Local and support quality local journalism with a $6 monthly subscription, or SAVE with a $65 annual subscription. It costs less than a good cup of coffee.
—or—
Try us FREE for 14 days!
- The FREE email packed with local news
- The FREE email packed with local news
- The FREE email packed with local news
© 2018 Potomac Local Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.