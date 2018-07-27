Driving safety for older adults

Families slowly transition their teenagers into driving, but most likely don’t think about transitioning heir older adult loved ones our of driving. As a result, the decision to give up the car keys is often the result of a crisis – a crash or another unfortunate incident.



The Home Instead Senior Care® network hopes to educate professionals and families about the importance of developing a plan to help older adults move out of the driver’s seat when necessary while still remaining engaged with their friends, family and community.



The goal of this Let’s Talk about Driving program are to:

• Enable families to work with their older adult loved ones to develop a plan to transition out of driving before a crisis occurs.

• Provide a new way of thinking about transportation – dispelling the notion that there are not options other than driving.

• Seek out solutions and resources to help older adults remain active and engaged after giving up their keys.

Participants in this webinar will be able to:



• Identify the potential signs that an older adult might be an unsafe driver on the road

• Understand some common conditions of aging symptoms that can impact driving

• Gather tops on how to help reduce the potential for isolation and depression after an older adult stops driving

August 8, 2018

10:00 AM (PT) / 11:00 AM (MT) / 12:00 PM (CT) / 1:00 PM (ET)



These CEUs are offered in cooperation with the American Society on Aging. For more information and to complete the required pre-registration, go to CaregiverStress.com/ProfessionalEducation