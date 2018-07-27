Confronted by gunman, woman raped in Lake Ridge

LAKE RIDGE — Police are looking for the man they say raped a woman outside a Lake Ridge apartment complex off Springwoods Drive early Wednesday.

The victim walked into the enclosed stairwell at what would otherwise be a garden-style condominium complex in the 12200 block of Stevenson Court at 6:05 a.m. to find a man with a gun. He tried to sexually assault her and eventually forced her outside where police say she was raped.

More from Prince William police:

Rape Investigation *UPDATE – The Prince William County Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in providing any information in connection to a sexual assault that occurred at an apartment building located in the 12200 block of Stevenson Ct in Woodbridge on July 25. Detectives with the Special Victims Bureau are still actively investigating this incident and have determined that the victim was raped. The unknown suspect also took the victim’s grey windbreaker jacket. Detectives will continue to be in the area conducting a canvass for any information leading to the identity of the suspect involved. Additional information will be released when available. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Prince William County police at 703-792-6500. UPDATED Suspect Description: Black male, between 25-30 years of age, 5’10”, heavy build with a “beer belly”, short black afro, with a half sleeve tattoo containing writing and angel wings on his right arm. Last seen wearing a white t-shirt and white with black “Jordan” tennis shoes.

Afterward, the victim was told to walk into nearby woods while the attacker then fled on foot. The victim told a friend what happened, and that friend called police.

A K-9 search of the area turned up no results. Detectives remain on the scene investigating the incident.

In 2016, police charged then 19-year-old Ronald Dorsey in the murder of 37-year-old Ericka Hickson, whose body was discovered in a wooded area just a stone’s throw from Stevenson Court on Golfside Drive.