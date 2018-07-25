Menu
SUV overturns in Dumfries; 2 vehicles involved

News
Potomac Local
July 25, 2018 / 6:07 pm / Leave a Comment

DUMFRIES — A Toyota SUV overturned in Dumfries.

Rescue crews were called to the intersection of Route 1 and Curtis Drive about 3:50 p.m.

The crash involved two vehicles. It’s unclear if anyone as injured. 

Photos by: Sammoto Yomosa ( YOMOSA Film Company)

News, Dumfries Local

