SUV overturns in Dumfries; 2 vehicles involved
DUMFRIES — A Toyota SUV overturned in Dumfries.
Rescue crews were called to the intersection of Route 1 and Curtis Drive about 3:50 p.m.
The crash involved two vehicles. It’s unclear if anyone as injured.
Photos by: Sammoto Yomosa ( YOMOSA Film Company)
