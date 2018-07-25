Storm leads to series of crashes on I-66

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY — A man flipped his Honda Civic while driving Interstate 66 east.

The crash happened just before 5 p.m. Wednesday just before milepost 47 — the exit for Sudley Road / Route 234 Business near Manassas.

We’re told the driver of the Honda got out of the car and walked to the nearby Woodspring Suites to call for help. He suffered minor injuries.

That means the driver walked up the highway embankment and crawled through a small hole in a wire fence to reach the hotel. All while rainwater that was falling pooled inside of his overturned. vehicle.

Items inside the car, to include soda bottles were strung about after the impact with the ground. Glass was shattered, and a side-view mirror lay at least 20 feet from the car and had appeared to have broken off during the crash.

The flipped civic was one of at least three crashes that occurred between milepost 43 and Haymarket and 47 after a deluge of rain fell across the area, from Manassas to Interstate 66.

A pick-up was reported to be flipped at milepost 43. The driver was not injured. Authorities were called to another crash shortly thereafter near mile post 45.

So much rain fell, a ditches on Prince William Parkway near the George Mason University Science and Technology Campus became rivers, while downspouts looked like geysers.

The storm moved in about 4:30 p.m. after a mostly dry, gray afternoon. It’s been a week of on-and-off again rains following more than five inches of rain that fell across the region this past weekend.