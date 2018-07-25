Second suspect in Stafford shooting surrenders
STAFFORD — Authorities say they now have two of three suspects in custody suspected in the shooting of a man in North Stafford late last month.
From a press release:
One of the suspects involved in a shooting that occurred on Knollwood Court in Stafford
County on June 25, 2018 has been taken into custody.
On the afternoon of July 24, 2018, Ibin Orjea Hatcher, 27, of Stafford turned himself in to the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office. He is charged with aggravated malicious wounding, breaking and entering with intent to commit a felony, attempted murder, shooting or stabbing in commission of a felony, weapon possession by a felon, discharging a firearm in an occupied building, use or display of a firearm in commission of a felony, conspiracy, and threat to extort money.
The sheriff’s office is still seeking a third suspect from Woodbridge:
Another suspect, Corie Stepon Byrd, 28, of Woodbridge remains at large. He is wanted on charges of aggravated malicious wounding, attempted murder, shooting or stabbing in commission of a felony, use or display of a firearm in commission of a felony, and discharge of a firearm in an occupied building.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office at (540) 658-4400.
Also arrested and charged in the shooting this month is Karsten Jermaine Lea, 24, of Stafford. He was captured in Fredericksburg.
- The FREE email packed with local news
- The FREE email packed with local news
- The FREE email packed with local news
© 2018 Potomac Local Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.