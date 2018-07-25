Second suspect in Stafford shooting surrenders

One of the suspects involved in a shooting that occurred on Knollwood Court in Stafford

County on June 25, 2018 has been taken into custody.

On the afternoon of July 24, 2018, Ibin Orjea Hatcher, 27, of Stafford turned himself in to the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office. He is charged with aggravated malicious wounding, breaking and entering with intent to commit a felony, attempted murder, shooting or stabbing in commission of a felony, weapon possession by a felon, discharging a firearm in an occupied building, use or display of a firearm in commission of a felony, conspiracy, and threat to extort money.