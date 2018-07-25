A regional company has a Dump Truck Driver position open in Manassas
Needed Dump Truck Driver for MD/VA region. Home terminal Manassas. 2 yrs exp. and mechanical ability a plus. Must pass drug test and have Class “B” CDL. Benefits and pay based on experience.
Call 410-883-2538
Email resumes to quarryunlimited@aol.comPost Your Email Notices, Press Releases, Event Fliers, and Photos
- The FREE email packed with local news
- The FREE email packed with local news
- The FREE email packed with local news
© 2018 Potomac Local Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.