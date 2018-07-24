Suspected robbers flip car on I-95 ramp, captured

From Prince William police:

?Armed Robberies – On July 24 at 12:02AM, officers responded to the 7-Eleven located at 16170 Country Club Dr in Dumfries (22025) to investigate a robbery. An employee reported to police that an unknown man walked behind the counter and pointed a handgun at him. The suspect took an undisclosed amount of money and cigarettes before fleeing the area on foot. No injuries were reported. A police K-9 searched the area for the suspect who was not located.

Then around 12:23AM, the same suspect entered the 7-Eleven located at 14820 Cloverdale Rd in Woodbridge (22193) and approached the counter. During this encounter, the suspect again displayed a handgun and took an undisclosed amount of money and cigarettes before fleeing the area on foot.

Responding officers observed a suspicious vehicle believed to be involved in the area of Benita Fitzgerald Dr and Cloverdale Rd. They initiated a traffic stop and the vehicle accelerated at a high rate of speed. As the vehicle was traveling on Dale Blvd, it attempted to navigate the onramp to southbound Interstate 95, lost control, and overturned.

Both suspects in the vehicle were then arrested without further incident. No injuries were reported.

Arrested on July 24:

Avery BROOKS, 30, of 13912 Mipalsal Ct in Woodbridge

Charged with 2 counts of robbery, 2 counts of use of a firearm in commission of a felony, and 2 counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon