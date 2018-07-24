OmniRide, VRE address this week’s communication, service issues

WOODBRIDGE — Transit agencies in the region have been plagued this week by weather and communications issues.

OmniRide has been unable to make or receive phone calls or emails. This has hampered the bus company’s ability to communicate with customers and schedule off-route pick-ups for their OmniRide Local bus service, formerly OmniLink.

More in an email sent to us today:

In light of these extenuating circumstances, we have set up a temporary off-site call center to answer service-related questions and schedule OmniRide Local off-route trips. We will continue to post service updates at www.OMNIRIDE.com. Customer Service Agents will be available at a temporary phone number weekdays between 7:30 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. during the outage. We will resume regular Customer Service hours and contact information when our phone and email service is restored. Temporary Customer Service phone number: 703-792-8045 To cancel OmniRide Local off-route trips: 703-254-4074

Virginia Railway Express riders have been delayed this week due to track problems and weather.

On Monday morning, a stalled freight train in Alexandria slowed VRE trains from both Fredericksburg and Manassas. Railroad officials said they had planned to use a second track to move commuter trains around the stalled freight train, however, there were also problems with a track switch which forced it to be operated manually.

This caused rail traffic on the line to back up along the line. Plus, there issues with trains entering a tunnel at Union Station in Washington, D.C.

On Tuesday morning, weather-related issues to include flash-flood watch restrictions between Fredericksburg and Springfield slowed trains. There were also signal issues again at the tunnel near Union Station.

VRE explained what happened in full detail in an email to its riders on Tuesday afternoon. It also included this statement: