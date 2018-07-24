Man, 23, found shot on Idaho Street

From Prince William police:

Shooting Investigation – On July 23 at 8:52AM, officers responded to the 1400 block of Idaho Street in Woodbridge (22191) to investigate a shooting. Officers responded to the area and located an adult male suffering from a gunshot wound to the lower body.

Responding officers used their department issued trauma kits to provide immediate first-aid to the victim before rescue crews arrived on scene. The victim, identified as a 23-year-old man of Woodbridge, was transported to an area hospital with serious, non-life threatening injuries. There is no suspect information at this time. The investigation continues.