Man, 23, found shot on Idaho Street
From Prince William police:
Shooting Investigation – On July 23 at 8:52AM, officers responded to the 1400 block of Idaho Street in Woodbridge (22191) to investigate a shooting. Officers responded to the area and located an adult male suffering from a gunshot wound to the lower body.
Responding officers used their department issued trauma kits to provide immediate first-aid to the victim before rescue crews arrived on scene. The victim, identified as a 23-year-old man of Woodbridge, was transported to an area hospital with serious, non-life threatening injuries. There is no suspect information at this time. The investigation continues.
