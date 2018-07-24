Menu
Woodbridge
75°
Cloudy
Feels like: 75°F
Wind: 7mph SSE
Humidity: 94%
Pressure: 29.98"Hg
UV index: 0
Detailed forecast ▸
For a Better Commute. For Better Connected Communities in Prince William & Stafford, Va.
Reaching 150,000+ Monthly Users. Proudly Serving 274 Paying Subscribers.
Sign In
Subscribe

Man, 23, found shot on Idaho Street

News
Potomac Local
July 24, 2018 / 8:54 pm / Leave a Comment

From Prince William police:

Shooting Investigation – On July 23 at 8:52AM, officers responded to the 1400 block of Idaho Street in Woodbridge (22191) to investigate a shooting. Officers responded to the area and located an adult male suffering from a gunshot wound to the lower body.

Responding officers used their department issued trauma kits to provide immediate first-aid to the victim before rescue crews arrived on scene.  The victim, identified as a 23-year-old man of Woodbridge, was transported to an area hospital with serious, non-life threatening injuries. There is no suspect information at this time. The investigation continues.

Post Your Email Notices, Press Releases, Event Fliers, and Photos


News, Woodbridge Local, Crime

© 2018 Potomac Local Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.