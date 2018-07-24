Additional suspects in Stafford shooting elude police

STAFFORD — Two more men are wanted in connection to a shooting in Stafford County last month.

The June 25 shooting at a home on Knollwood Court in the northern portion of the county injured one person. The county sheriff’s office just released the names of the two additional suspects in the case.

The suspects are 27-year-old Ibn Orjea “Trillz” Hatcher, of Woodbridge, and 28-year Corie Stepon Byrd, of Stafford.

From the Stafford sheriff’s office:

Hatcher is wanted for aggravated malicious wounding, breaking and entering with intent to commit a felony, attempted murder, shooting or stabbing in commission of a felony, weapon possession by a felon, discharging a firearm in an occupied building, use or display of a firearm in commission of a felony, conspiracy, and threat to extort money. Byrd is wanted on charges of aggravated malicious wounding, attempted murder, shooting or stabbing in the commission of a felony, use or display of a firearm in the commission of a felony, and discharge of a firearm in an occupied building.

A third suspect in the shooting, Karsten Jermaine Lea, 24, of Stafford, was arrested earlier this month in Fredericksburg.

Hatcher has eluded police from multiple jurisdictions. Last week, authorities in Dumfries impounded his car and took it to Croppers Auto on Route 1 in Dumfries.

Police from the town and Prince William County surrounded the auto shop Thursday afternoon in hopes to arrest Hatcher after they were told someone had come to pick up the car. He was not there, however, police told Potomac Local his girlfriend was and that she was not cooperative with police and did not reveal his location.

Hatcher is notorious with police, as he was arrested in January after police say he pulled a gun not the driver of a car and demanded all of the victim’s property. He’s also been wanted for destroying property by fire, assault, and trespassing, according to police.