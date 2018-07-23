‘We have taken control:’ VDOT message board hacked in Woodbridge

WOODBRIDGE — There was an unusual message greeting commuters on Route 1.

An electronic message sign in sitting in front of Marumsco Plaza in Woodbridge stated this: “This is a message from Fed Solar We have taken control.”

Now, we have no idea what Fed Solar is or what the exact message was they were trying to get across.

We do know, however, it was not supposed to be there.

“Every once in a while someone breaks into the sign cabinet,” said Jenni McCord, a Virginia Department of Transportation spokeswoman.

Someone broke in and changed the message to the sign. It’s not uncommon, however, this hack was seen by thousands of commuters who use Route 1 north to get to work in the morning.

The electronic signs were placed in the area as part of the Route 1 widening project where crews are widening the road from four to six lanes from Marys Way to the Occoquan River.

The contractor on the project re-locked the hacked sign, and two others on the job site as a precaution added McCord.

Hat tip to Potomac Local reader Chuck Briant for the news tip that led to this story.