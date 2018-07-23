SUV overturns on Princedale Drive in Dale City

DALE CITY — Fire and rescue crews pulled the driver from an overturned SUV in Dale City.

Rescue crews were called to the intersection of Princedale Road and Plumwood Lane for an overturned SUV.

Prince William police tell us the driver of the Lexus suffered minor injuries. Police did not describe the victim or say if the victim was taken to a hospital.

Officials closed a portion of Princedale Drive near Rosa Parks Elementary School for the crash investigation. The crash took out a school zone speed sign.

The speed limit on Princedale Drive is 25 mph. It’s unclear if speed was a factor in the crash.