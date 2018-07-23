OmniRide loses phone, email service on first day of summer service change

WOODBRIDGE — OmniRide is unable to make phone calls or send emails today.

And, that’s unfortunate because it comes on the first day of a systemwide service change which means some of the bus system’s routes have changed.

“We typically field more questions during the first week of a service change,” said OmniRide spokeswoman Christine Rodrigo.

Both telephone and email service is down due to a damaged communications line near OmniRide headquarters on Potomac Mills Road in Woodbridge, she added.

OmniRide customers often call the transit agency to get information on bus routes and to set up deviations on OmniRide Local buses, formerly OmniLink buses.

OmniRide often uses email to update its customers of unexpected changes to routes, especially when traffic is jammed on Interstates 395 and 95.

The transit agency is unable to say when phone and email service will be restored. It first learned of the outage on Saturday and had hoped the lines would be fixed by today.

Here a post with a full listing of the changes for OmniRide services effective today.