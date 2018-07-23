Child struck while riding bike on Old Bridge Road

LAKE RIDGE — A child was struck while riding his bike along Old Bridge Road.

The child was on his bike riding toward Festival at Old Bridge shopping center, crossing over Springwoods Drive when he was struck by a tan Saturn sedan, according to two witnesses on the scene.

The child became entangled in his bike when struck and appeared to have injured his ankle. The child’s mother drove the scene, picked up her child, and took him to the hospital, according to witnesses.

Police and rescue crews were called to the scene about noon. They closed one portion of Old Bridge Road west to investigate the crash.