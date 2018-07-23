Body found on Coppermine Drive identified as 33-year-old man

From Prince William police:

Death Investigation – On July 22 at 4:52PM, officers responded to investigate a body that was located in the 7700 block of Coppermine Dr in Manassas (20109).

The caller contacted police after discovering the body in a wooded area while walking back from an area park. The body was transported to the Medical Examiner’s Office in Manassas for an autopsy and further analysis to determine the cause of death. At this time, there is no public threat or need for concern.

More information will be released when available. The investigation continues.

Identified:

The victim was identified as James Eugene HARVEY, 33, of Manassas